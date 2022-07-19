Various News: The Rock Shares Footage From XFL/HBCU Combine, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

– The XFL is gearing up for its relaunch, and The Rock shared a clip of video footage from the XFL/HBCU Combine online. You can see the video below from the event, which sees him overseeing athletes training at Jackson State University.

Rock wrote:

“Sweltering Mississippi heat and you could feel the mana and vibe of the harshest workers on the field. Great job of intense, focused EFFORT from our players. Sideline sideline, hash to hash.”

– This week’s episode of Being The Elite is online, titled “We’ve Got Nothing Left.” The episode features Private Party attacking Matt Hardy, Best Friends trying to help Orange Cassidy against Wardlow and more: