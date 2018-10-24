wrestling / News
The Rock Gets Into Twitter Exchange With CNN Reporter Over Post About Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince
Six months ago, The Rock posted on Instagram that he had the pleasure of having dinner with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy uncovered that old Instagram post and commented, the Rock responded…
This Instagram post from @TheRock did not age well. Reached out to his publicist several times today to see if he has any new thoughts on MBS, but no response. pic.twitter.com/N538sD52X1
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 19, 2018
Such a silly, clickbait post, Oliver. Im surprised you’d post this. Go back and really read my words. I listened and learned then. As I listen and learn now. C’mon man
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2018
You had dinner with a brutal authoritarian, playing a role in his PR campaign to convince the West that he was, as you’d say, someone with “modern views.” Then you gushed about it on social media. Ppl look up to you. Do you regret giving him a platform? Has your opinion changed? https://t.co/yPHazTLIRt
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 20, 2018