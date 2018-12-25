wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Grants Wishes on Set of Hobbs & Shaw, Alexa Bliss Dresses in Bunny Suit, and Bliss vs. Tyler Breeze Axe Competition
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought some kids from Make A Wish, Rays of Sunshine, and Starlight Foundation onto the set of his upcoming film, Hobbs & Shaw, and shared the video on his Instagram. You can check out that video below.
– Alexa Bliss tweeted the following for Christmas Day, showing her dressed up in a bunny outfit:
Fragile … must be Italian. 🎄 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/w1WUejZvUG
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 25, 2018
– Xavier Woods released another axe-throwing competition for his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out that video in the player below.