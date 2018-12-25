Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Rock Grants Wishes on Set of Hobbs & Shaw, Alexa Bliss Dresses in Bunny Suit, and Bliss vs. Tyler Breeze Axe Competition

December 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought some kids from Make A Wish, Rays of Sunshine, and Starlight Foundation onto the set of his upcoming film, Hobbs & Shaw, and shared the video on his Instagram. You can check out that video below.

– Alexa Bliss tweeted the following for Christmas Day, showing her dressed up in a bunny outfit:

– Xavier Woods released another axe-throwing competition for his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out that video in the player below.

