The Rock Says He Didn’t Want To Attack a Half-Naked John Cena At Academy Awards

The Rock had some jokes about being at the Academy Awards where John Cena appeared naked to present an award. As noted, Cena appeared at Sunday’s Oscars for a bit paying homage to the infamous streaker incident from the 1974 awards, appearing seemingly naked to present the Best Costuming award. Rock was up next, appearing with Bad Bunny to present Best International Film, and the Great One talked about the moments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When Kimmel said that he thought Rock missed a chance to attack Cena, Rock quipped (per Fightful), “Right, a half-naked John Cena isn’t the guy who I want to attack [laughs].”

When Kimmel asked if he rather Cena be “fully naked,” Rock replied with a laugh, “I need him fully naked before I attack him. That was his joke, by the way.”