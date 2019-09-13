wrestling / News
The Rock Praises Ken Shamrock Interview And Their Big WWE Feud
– As previously reported, Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock. Even The Rock took note of it and praised Van Vliet and Ken Shamrock on Twitter, which you can see below.
The Rock wrote on how their program was the first major program of his wrestling career. He stated, “Great interview, Chris! Watched the whole thing and now I’m late for the gym. @ShamrockKen always one of my favs. Our big program was the first of my career and always grateful to him for being a stand up guy, beast & businessman. And that sick chair shot. #geeezus”
Ken Shamrock later responded and suggested The Rock train with him. He wrote, “@TheRock Brother you and me should train together and see who taps out first because we both still got it! You should also have @ChrisVanVliet out to the Iron Paradise for an interview.”
