Various News: The Rock Hypes Titan Games S2, Raw Highlight Videos for This Week
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, NBC announced Season 2 of The Rock’s competition reality show, The Titan Games. The Rock shared a tweet last night hyping up the new season. You can check out the video that The Rock shared below.
JUST ANNOUNCED on the #AmericanNinjaWarrior finale – Our hit series @NBCTitanGames IS BACK FOR SEASON 2!
Congrats @RealLifeNinja_ on the big win.
Got what it takes to be a TITAN? Visit https://t.co/XejU1IbQ4f
See you in the arena, my friends. @NBC@SevenBucksProd@ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/0DpGNjLIjO
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 17, 2019
– WWE released Monday Night Raw video highlights and some post-match interview videos for last night’s show. You can check out those videos below.
