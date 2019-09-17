Various News: The Rock Hypes Titan Games S2, Raw Highlight Videos for This Week

– As previously reported, NBC announced Season 2 of The Rock’s competition reality show, The Titan Games. The Rock shared a tweet last night hyping up the new season. You can check out the video that The Rock shared below.

JUST ANNOUNCED on the #AmericanNinjaWarrior finale – Our hit series @NBCTitanGames IS BACK FOR SEASON 2!

Congrats @RealLifeNinja_ on the big win.

Got what it takes to be a TITAN? Visit https://t.co/XejU1IbQ4f

See you in the arena, my friends. @NBC@SevenBucksProd@ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/0DpGNjLIjO — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 17, 2019

– WWE released Monday Night Raw video highlights and some post-match interview videos for last night’s show. You can check out those videos below.

































