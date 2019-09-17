wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Hypes Titan Games S2, Raw Highlight Videos for This Week

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock, The Titan Games - Season 1

As previously reported, NBC announced Season 2 of The Rock’s competition reality show, The Titan Games. The Rock shared a tweet last night hyping up the new season. You can check out the video that The Rock shared below.

– WWE released Monday Night Raw video highlights and some post-match interview videos for last night’s show. You can check out those videos below.

















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Titan Games, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading