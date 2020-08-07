Various News: The Rock & John Cena Set For DC FanDome, Joe Hendry Moveset, ROH’s Bloodiest Matches

– Both John Cena and The Rock tweeted today about being part of the DC FanDome, avirtual celebration of all things DC scheduled for the weekend of August 22nd.

Cena wrote:

“On August 22, join me and over 300 stars, creators and special guests from the DC Multiverse to celebrate DC – and you – THE FANS! It’s going to be an immersive global 24-hour experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad”

The Rock wrote:

“THEY NEEDED A HERO.

INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤

Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome!

This one’s just for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!

Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃

-The Man In Black

#BlackAdam”

On August 22, join me and over 300 stars, creators and special guests from the DC Multiverse to celebrate DC – and you – THE FANS! It’s going to be an immersive global 24-hour experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/mNEXA50McD — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 7, 2020

THEY NEEDED A HERO.

INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤

Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome!

This one’s just for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!

Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃

-The Man In Black#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/m3S4tySYT8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2020

– Joe Hendry takes you on a tour through his arsenal of moves including the fallaway driver and Hendry Lock in the first edition of ROH Making the Moveset.

– Some of the greatest bouts in an ROH ring have involved some spilled blood. These are the best and bloodiest matches in Ring of Honor history.