Various News: The Rock & John Cena Set For DC FanDome, Joe Hendry Moveset, ROH’s Bloodiest Matches
– Both John Cena and The Rock tweeted today about being part of the DC FanDome, avirtual celebration of all things DC scheduled for the weekend of August 22nd.
Cena wrote:
“On August 22, join me and over 300 stars, creators and special guests from the DC Multiverse to celebrate DC – and you – THE FANS! It’s going to be an immersive global 24-hour experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad”
The Rock wrote:
“THEY NEEDED A HERO.
INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤
Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome!
This one’s just for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!
Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃
-The Man In Black
#BlackAdam”
– Joe Hendry takes you on a tour through his arsenal of moves including the fallaway driver and Hendry Lock in the first edition of ROH Making the Moveset.
– Some of the greatest bouts in an ROH ring have involved some spilled blood. These are the best and bloodiest matches in Ring of Honor history.
