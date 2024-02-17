The Rock Joins The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

The Rock officially joined The Bloodline on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Friday’s episode was main evented with a segment featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline in which Reigns confirmed that the Great One was officially part of the group.

That led to Rock coming out and saying that Friday’s episode broke an attendance record for Utah and proceeded to insult the crowd by calling it the biggest gathering of trailer park trash he’d ever seen. Rock went full heel and noted the fans hadn’t seen this version of him in a while before saying Cody Rhodes didn’t deserve his shot at Roman Reigns, having failed to finish his story last year. He then said that he would do everything he could to make sure Rhodes doesn’t win the title at WrestleMania: