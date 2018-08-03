wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Jokes About Where He’d Be If He Wasn’t Famous, Summerslam 1997 On This Day In History, WWE Applies Snapchat Filter To Promos
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, The Rock joked that he might be working at Family Video if he never got famous. The joke was started by the Family Video account and he simply agreed.
Maybe. 😉👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SP6ftEyuL2
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2018
– Summerslam 1997 happened on this day in history, featuring The Undertaker vs. Bret Hart with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee.
– WWE has released a new video applying Snapchat filters to wrestling promos.
The likes of @HeymanHustle @steveaustinBSR @TheRock @JohnCena & @AlexaBliss_WWE have never looked, or sounded, better… pic.twitter.com/zbpkT7fmqY
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018