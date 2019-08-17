Various News: The Rock Meets His Own Wax Figure, Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn Working BCW Event in Australia This Month, Free EVOLVE 131 Match

– Access did a video on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seeing a new wax figure based on his likeness at Madame Tussauds. You can check out that video below.

– PWInsider reports that former UFC fighters and WWE Superstars Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn will be wrestling for BCW on August 31. The event will be held at the Max Watts Centre in Moor Park, Sydney, Australia.

– EVOLVE has released a free match video featuring Milk Chocolate vs. Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds from EVOLVE 131. You can check out that full match video below.