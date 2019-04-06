Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Announced For 2019 Crockett Cup Tournament

Nick Aldis announced on Busted Open Radio today (via NWA’s Twitter account) that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are the latest team to join the 2019 Crockett Cup tournament. The seeding for the tournament will be announced on Tuesday and the tournament itself happens on April 27. The only other teams announced so far include Jax Dane and Crimson and ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King.

