– The Rock N Roll Express spoke to Comic Book about working with Santana & Ortiz. Highlights are below.

On Canadian Destroyer Spot at Joey Janela’s Spring Break: “I’m going to tell you the truth, okay? During our match, [Santana] told me to come off his partner’s back, and sunset flip him and hold on. Watch the match. I sunset flipped him and held on. I didn’t know what was going on. See me in the ring, I raise up and go, ‘What the f— was that?’ If you watch the monitor, you’ll see me do it. I didn’t know that it went viral. It was in like two hours.”

BAH GAWD HE REALLY DID IT!! Ricky Morton just hit a Canadian Destroyer in 2019, & it was absolutely stunning!! Wrestling is magic. #JJSB3 pic.twitter.com/XLrP18Ogmx — chris (@DaRealChriSmith) April 7, 2019

On Santana & Ortiz: “Future of our business. [Santana & Ortiz] are one hell of a tag team. They’re absolutely phenomenal.”