Rock N’ Roll Express Claim NWA Tag Team Championships on NWA Powerrr (Video)

– The Rock N’ Roll Express are once again the NWA World Tag Team champions, capturing the titles on NWA Powerrr’s season finale. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson defeated The Wildcards to win the championships on tonight’s episode. You can see some pics and video below.

This marks the team’s ninth reign with the titles, and their fifth since the championships split from WCW in 1992. They held the titles four times under Jim Crockett Promotions. Their last reign was in April of 2000. The title change actually took place on October 1st at the NWA Powerrr tapings.