wrestling / News
Rock N’ Roll Express Claim NWA Tag Team Championships on NWA Powerrr (Video)
– The Rock N’ Roll Express are once again the NWA World Tag Team champions, capturing the titles on NWA Powerrr’s season finale. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson defeated The Wildcards to win the championships on tonight’s episode. You can see some pics and video below.
This marks the team’s ninth reign with the titles, and their fifth since the championships split from WCW in 1992. They held the titles four times under Jim Crockett Promotions. Their last reign was in April of 2000. The title change actually took place on October 1st at the NWA Powerrr tapings.
It's true… The Rock-N-Roll Express are now 9-time NWA World Tag Team Champions.
See the full match and moment on #NWAPowerr – https://t.co/ZXdA5sbcyy
RT to congratulate Ricky and Robert! pic.twitter.com/86kFUnWZNt
— NWA (@nwa) December 3, 2019
The unthinkable just happened…. #AndNew….
Watch this historic moment on #NWAPowerrr – https://t.co/ZXdA5sbcyy pic.twitter.com/vPF2RdTyWS
— NWA (@nwa) December 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Scrapped Women of Honor Plans in ROH, Britt Baker Getting Her Dates Cut After Signing With AEW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding
- Francine Discusses How She & Other Women Wrestlers Are Constantly Referred to As Ring Rats, Being Called ‘Shane Douglas’ Rat’, Feeling Bad for Carmella