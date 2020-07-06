wrestling / News
Rock ‘n’ Roll Express File For Trademark Of Their Tag Name
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson jointly filed a trademark for their tag team name ‘Rock n Roll Express’ on June 30, noting that its first use was back in January 1984.
The trademark is for: “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestlers, promoter, and entertainers rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news, entertainment, and information through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.”
