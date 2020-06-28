wrestling / News
The Rock Names His ‘G.O.A.T.’ & Explains Why, Names Steve Austin as ‘Close Second’
The Rock’s greatest of all time pick is not who most people would expect, as the star revealed on Twitter. The Great One responded by a question from the WWE on FOX Twitter account asking who the “G.O.A.T.” is between himself and Austin, and said his own pick was Downtown Bruno.
Downtown Bruno, aka Harvey Wippleman in WWE, worked as Bruno in Memphis from 1986 through the rest of the late 80s where he was the company’s most prominent heel manager. He also worked the Continental Wrestling Federation and won their US Junior Heavyweight Championship in September of 1989 anmd held it until the CWF closed in November of that year.
Rock noted that Austin is a “close second,” as you can see below:
In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾
Downtown Bruno.
Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do.
My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd 🤣
Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey 🍻#goat https://t.co/quc12kXqys
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2020
