The Rock Not Likely For WrestleMania 35 Match

– While it’s not likely a surprise to anyone, The Rock is unlikely to compete at WrestleMania 35. The WWE alumnus and movie star has been a constant fixture of rumors for a one-time return match at WrestleMania the last couple of years, but his film work has kept him from participating in a match at WWE’s yearly April PPVs. And as The Wrestling Observer reports, that is likely to be the case once again.

The film that will keep him out of action for next year’s event is Red Notice, his action-comedy co-starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). The movie will be filming in April of next year and while Rock is in production on a film, the risk of injury in a match makes it impossible for him to compete due to insurance concerns.

The Rock has become one of the busiest men in Hollywood over the last couple of years; in the last twelve months alone he has starred in Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage. The next year will see him in the action film Skyscraper and WWE Studios’ Fighting With My Family, based on Paige’s life story. He has also been a producer or executive producer on all of those films. He is currently in production on Disney’s Jungle Cruise co-starring Emily Blunt and has a Jumanji sequel, DC’s Black Adam, the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw and a rumored role in Suicide Squad 2 on his docket.