WWE News: The Rock On Becoming WWE’s Most Hated Star, DX & Hardys vs. Rated-RKO & MNM Full Match

– WWE has posted a new video celebrating The Rock’s 25th anniversary of his WWE debut with the Great One discussing his first big heel turn. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“The Rock reveals how his transformation from a goody two shoes to a smack-talking icon propelled him to new heights.”

– WWE also uploaded the full match from the December 4th, 2006 Raw pitting D-Generation X and the Hardy Boys against Rated-RKO and MNM: