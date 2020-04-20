The Rock Says He’s Potentially Open to a Match With Roman Reigns

During an Instagram Live Q&A, The Rock weighed in on the possibility of a match with Roman Reigns. Rock and Reigns are of course cousins, with Rock being a non-blood member of the Anoa’i wrestling family, and Rock said he’d be open to the possibility.

“Rock, Roman Reigns, is it possible? Yeah, I think anything is possible, sure,” he said. “Of course. I’m always open, and that’s the cool thing about professional wrestling is that, there is an adaptability to wrestling. And you know, you never say never in the world of pro wrestling. And you never say never with Vince McMahon, who you know, has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. And a very, very close friend and confidant. So yeah, you never say no.”

He added, “For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. I think the — the business model would have be right. [laughs] But I’m very close with Roman. That’s family to me. So, we’ll see.”