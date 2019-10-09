The Rock Praises and Endorses NWA Powerrr, Nick Aldis Suggests Rock Challenge Him for the Worlds Title

– Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray aren’t the only ones praising and endorsing the new NWA Powerrr TV show. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also praised the show and congratulated NWA earlier today on Twitter. You can check out his tweet below.

The Rock wrote, “Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock.”

The official NWA Twitter account and NWA Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis later responded to Dwayne Johnson on Twitter. Aldis wrote, “Thanks for checking out #nwapowerrr Rock. You inspired me as a kid and continue to do so with your incredible work ethic and class. PS…you’ve done it all, but you’ve never challenged for the #tenpoundsofgold. If you wanna make that happen we are open for business.”

