Various News: Rock Praises Ethan Page After XFL Tweet, Ken Broadway Set For GCW Show, WWE Stock Up

– Ethan Page took to Twitter to comment on The Rock buying the XFL, and The Great One had a response. Page posted about the big news and said that Rock is an inspiration to him, prompting a reply:

Appreciate you, man. Thank you for the kind words, stay healthy and keep kickin ass 🤙🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.31 on Tuesday, up $0.14 (0.32%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.

– GCW has announced that Ken Broadway will compete at their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show on August 23rd in Atlantic City: