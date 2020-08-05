wrestling / News
Various News: Rock Praises Ethan Page After XFL Tweet, Ken Broadway Set For GCW Show, WWE Stock Up
– Ethan Page took to Twitter to comment on The Rock buying the XFL, and The Great One had a response. Page posted about the big news and said that Rock is an inspiration to him, prompting a reply:
Appreciate you, man. Thank you for the kind words, stay healthy and keep kickin ass 🤙🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.31 on Tuesday, up $0.14 (0.32%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.
– GCW has announced that Ken Broadway will compete at their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show on August 23rd in Atlantic City:
*Jimmy's JS Update*
Just Signed
KEN BROADWAY returns to GCW on 8/23 at Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore!
Get Tix:https://t.co/mDD1XWyzHM
GCW presents
Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore
Sunday 8/23 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
Streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/xe4W8zJ2xY
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 4, 2020
