WWE News: The Rock Praises Ivory’s Hall of Fame Induction, Superstars Look Back on Freedom Rides for Black History Month

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and women’s champion, Ivory, is going to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on the news on his Twitter account, congratulating Ivory and calling her a “class act.” You can read The Rock’s tweet in praise of Ivory below.

Very happy to hear about this. One of the original ladies of GLOW. We worked a lot together and what a class act and trail blazer this woman is. Congratulations Ivory! Well deserved. #WWEHOF

https://t.co/97r66NwvOY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2018

– WWE released a video on Superstars visiting the National Civil Rights Museum for Black History Month and talking about Freedom Rides. The video features appearances by Titus O’Neil, Mark Henry and Alexa Bliss. You can check out that video below.