WWE News: The Rock Praises Ivory’s Hall of Fame Induction, Superstars Look Back on Freedom Rides for Black History Month

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ivory WWE Hallof Fame

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and women’s champion, Ivory, is going to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on the news on his Twitter account, congratulating Ivory and calling her a “class act.” You can read The Rock’s tweet in praise of Ivory below.

– WWE released a video on Superstars visiting the National Civil Rights Museum for Black History Month and talking about Freedom Rides. The video features appearances by Titus O’Neil, Mark Henry and Alexa Bliss. You can check out that video below.

Ivory, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

