– CBS Sports released a video featuring The Rock in a pre-game coverage video for the upcoming NFL AFC Championship Game. You can check out the new video featuring The Rock below.

You wanted big. Well, it doesn’t get any bigger than this.@TheRock gave us an electrifying intro for the AFC Championship Edition of The NFL Today. pic.twitter.com/6TcS2d12Ye — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 21, 2018