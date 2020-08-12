wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Previews New Sneakers, Dominik Mysterio’s Theme Song Online

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock has new sneakers coming out, and he shared a quick preview of them online. The Great One is set to debut his PR3s in collaboration with Under Armor on August 27th, and you can see the video previewing the shows below:

– WWE has released Dominik Mysterio’s new theme “Vengo Por Ti” (translated as “I Come For You”) online. You can check out the song, which remixes his dad’s “619” theme song, below:

