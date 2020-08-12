wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Previews New Sneakers, Dominik Mysterio’s Theme Song Online
– The Rock has new sneakers coming out, and he shared a quick preview of them online. The Great One is set to debut his PR3s in collaboration with Under Armor on August 27th, and you can see the video previewing the shows below:
View this post on Instagram
We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass – together 💪🏾✊🏾 Excited to give you a sneak peek – for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s 👟 Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU. @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger 👟
– WWE has released Dominik Mysterio’s new theme “Vengo Por Ti” (translated as “I Come For You”) online. You can check out the song, which remixes his dad’s “619” theme song, below:
