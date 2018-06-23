The Rock Promotes NOSSA CHAPE Special for FOX Sports

– FOX Sports promoted a video of The Rock introducing the NOSSA CHAPE special. The show debuts at 4:15 pm EST later today. The Rock noted that he was very emotional when he recorded the video.

"To the enduring memory of the athletes who embody true greatness and perseverance…

To the love and strength of an entire community determined to honor those lost."@TheRock introduces NOSSA CHAPE, airing this Saturday at 4:15pm ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/9jq3sIw7jK

— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2018