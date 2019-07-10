WWE News: The Rock Ranks High on Highest Paid Celebrities List, Bret Hart Attacker Hearing Delayed

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has climbed the ranks of Forbes’ 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list. The actor/WWE alumnus came in at #15 on the 2019 list, with a $89.4 million earnings figure. This makes him the highest-paid actor in the world, ahead of Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million), and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar ($65 million).

Johnson’s profile notes that he earned eight-figre sums for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as well as backend profits, in addition to his work in TV on Ballers and Titan Games. The profits from his Under Armor lines of products also factor in.

– PWInsider reports that the hearing for Bret Hart’s attacker from the Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled for yesterday but was postponed to September 9th. This is the fifth time the case has been postponed after the man attacked Hart at the Hall of Fame ceremony inside Barclays Center over WrestleMania weekend. He has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree as well as one count of trespassing.