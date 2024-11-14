– The Rock went viral for his reaction to the famous 2017 Oscars La La Land Best Picture flub, and he recalled his reaction in a recent appearance. As you may recall, the 89th Academy Awards became immediately infamous when La La Land was erroneously announced as the winner of Best Picture over Moonlight. The Rock was among a number of people in the audience who became memes for their reactions, and both he and Moonlight star Jharrel Jerome spoke about the moment in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show as you can see below.

“It was so surreal in that moment,” Rock recalled. “Because you — it’s all happening, as we all know, that it’s all happening in real life. So I thought, ‘Do I need to go hit the stage and stop some of this bulls**t that’s happening?”

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Wrestling Open show in Worcester, Massachusetts is sold out. The event will feature the reveal of a new WWE ID talent.