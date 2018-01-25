The Rock Records Video For Deputy Wounded In Shooting

KDVR in Colorado reports that The Rock recently recorded a video for Douglas County deputy Jeff Pelle, who was wounded at an apartment shooting in Highland Ranch on December 31. Pelle revealed the video on Twitter:

Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!! pic.twitter.com/QoO4BvqhSX — Jeff P. (@jeffpelle7) January 24, 2018

The Rock said: “I wanted to wish you well, I wanted to wish you well in your recovery. I heard about the scenario you went through. I’m sorry about your loss. I wanted to say I wish you well on your recovery. I hear you’re finally home which is awesome. Setbacks are just a set up for an even bigger comeback.”

Pelle was one of the first officers to respond to the call at the Copper Creek Apartment complex. His father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, said that Jeff was trying to pull friend and deputy Zackari Parrish out of the line of fire when he was struck. He was shot under the arm, which resulted in a collapsed lung. It also punctured his liver and diaphragm. Parrish, meanwhile, was killed.

When asked about the video, Pelle said: “My fellow deputies reached out to him because of what a big fan of him I am! And he answered! Made my day.“