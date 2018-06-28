wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Releases New Workout Line, WWE Shares A Look at Superstars Real-Life Mario Karting, John Cena’s WWE Figure History Timeline
– The Rock posted the following, announcing his new “Chase Greatness Collection” workout line with Under Armour…
It’s ON!
Our most anticipated @underarmour #ProjectRock drop – the CHASE GREATNESS COLLECTION is OUT NOW.
As always, I make my gear not so you can be the best at something, but rather a lil’ better – day by day. The project of you is never finished. 👊🏾https://t.co/vYtBQVKnbv pic.twitter.com/6gjXTbMIot
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 28, 2018
– The WWE Network shared a clip on Instagram following the 16-year history of John Cena action figures…
– WWE shared the following clip on Instagram of New Day, Luke Harper, Becky Lynch, and Aiden English doing some real-life Mario Kart after the Smackdown roster landed in Japan.
🇯🇵 Japan! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/oJ11OGbJjw
— King T’Kofi (@TrueKofi) June 28, 2018
The best part about this is that I recently just started rewatching Dragon Ball from the beginning and I just finished season 4 and the King Piccolo saga. This outfit was an easy choice!
Yes, I retweeted myself… https://t.co/N81L6hiQjR
— King T’Kofi (@TrueKofi) June 28, 2018