WWE News: The Rock Releases New Workout Line, WWE Shares A Look at Superstars Real-Life Mario Karting, John Cena’s WWE Figure History Timeline

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock Dwayne Johnson WrestleMania 32 Second

– The Rock posted the following, announcing his new “Chase Greatness Collection” workout line with Under Armour…

– The WWE Network shared a clip on Instagram following the 16-year history of John Cena action figures…

16 years of @johncena action figures and counting…

A post shared by WWE Network (@wwenetwork) on

– WWE shared the following clip on Instagram of New Day, Luke Harper, Becky Lynch, and Aiden English doing some real-life Mario Kart after the Smackdown roster landed in Japan.

