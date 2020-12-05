wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Releasing Tequila-Infused Ice Cream, NXT UK Highlights, Total Bellas Clip
– The Rock is releasing a new holiday ice cream that is infused with his own tequila brand. The Great One’s new Dwanta Claus’ Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream is his second collaboration with Salt & Straw, which he bought a stake in last year, and is described by People Magazine as a “sweet, silky, frozen custard mixed with amontillado sherry, nutmeg and a hint of salt.”
The flavor can be bought by itself or as part of Rock and Salt & Straw’s Dwanta Claus Naughty, Nice & Spiked pint five-pack which also features the company’s Double Fold Vanilla, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and last year’s I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus and The Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree flavors. Rock posted to Instagram to promote the ice cream, as you can see below:
– The highlights from this week’s NXT UK are online, which you can check out below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode is here.
– E! posted a new clip from Total Bellas, described as follows:
“Are Daniel Bryan & Artem Chigvintsev drinking hallucinating tea in the woods? Hear the odds texts sent to Nikki & Brie that’s so confusing on “Total Bellas.””
