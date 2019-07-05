WWE News: The Rock Responds to Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness, Preview for Batista’s WWE 24 Special

– The Rock has taken to Twitter to comment on Bray Wyatt forgiving him for their WrestleMania 32 encounter. After Wyatt said last week that he forgives the Rock and loved Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rock posted:

Dear Bray, I’m pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You’re a better man for it and I’m proud of you.

And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas. Ps, you’re bat shit crazy.

And. I. Love. It. https://t.co/hBDX17BGJn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

– This coming Monday will see the premiere of Batista’s WWE 24 special. You can see a preview clip below, with Kumail Nanjiani talking about watching Batista at WrestleMania: