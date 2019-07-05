wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Responds to Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness, Preview for Batista’s WWE 24 Special
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock has taken to Twitter to comment on Bray Wyatt forgiving him for their WrestleMania 32 encounter. After Wyatt said last week that he forgives the Rock and loved Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rock posted:
Dear Bray,
I’m pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You’re a better man for it and I’m proud of you.
And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas.
Ps, you’re bat shit crazy.
And. I. Love. It. https://t.co/hBDX17BGJn
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019
– This coming Monday will see the premiere of Batista’s WWE 24 special. You can see a preview clip below, with Kumail Nanjiani talking about watching Batista at WrestleMania:
More Trending Stories
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold
- More Details On Why Triple H Did Not Take Executive Director Role For RAW or Smackdown