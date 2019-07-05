wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Responds to Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness, Preview for Batista’s WWE 24 Special

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Rock

– The Rock has taken to Twitter to comment on Bray Wyatt forgiving him for their WrestleMania 32 encounter. After Wyatt said last week that he forgives the Rock and loved Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rock posted:

– This coming Monday will see the premiere of Batista’s WWE 24 special. You can see a preview clip below, with Kumail Nanjiani talking about watching Batista at WrestleMania:

