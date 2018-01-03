 

WWE News: The Rock Responds to Road Warrior Animal’s Review of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Update on WWE Comics, Rock Wants To DoJules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon

January 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Rock responded to Road Warrior Animal’s review of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film has made $338,224,946 so far worldwide.

– The Rock also responded to a 15-year-old fan on Twitter who asked him if he was ever going to do a new “Journey” film…

– According to PWinsider.com, the January 17th issue of the WWE Boom Studios comic will feature the Jericho and Kevin Owens “Festival of Friendship” events. WWE # 13 will also feature a story written by Samoa Joe and “Headlocked” creator Michael Kingston about Joe’s debut on Monday Night Raw.

