WWE News: The Rock Responds to Road Warrior Animal’s Review of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Update on WWE Comics, Rock Wants To DoJules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon

– The Rock responded to Road Warrior Animal’s review of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film has made $338,224,946 so far worldwide.

Just went and saw my friend @TheRock in his new movie, #Jumanji, with my grandson Jacob. We loved it!!! Everyone should go see it. #WhatARush pic.twitter.com/wbVHULCcS3 — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) January 3, 2018

Ah the man himself. Great to see you guys had fun with #JUMANJI. Big luv to you and the ohana brother. #WhatARuuuuuuuush https://t.co/82sO6bBAii — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 3, 2018

– The Rock also responded to a 15-year-old fan on Twitter who asked him if he was ever going to do a new “Journey” film…

Hey big man, good to see you asked dad’s permission to use his account. Unfortunately, I have no plans to make another Journey movie. My goal to make Jules Verne’s “From the Earth to the Moon” became a real challenge to crack creatively. Thx for being such a cool fan. 🤙🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/9PQeCMBIAR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 3, 2018

– According to PWinsider.com, the January 17th issue of the WWE Boom Studios comic will feature the Jericho and Kevin Owens “Festival of Friendship” events. WWE # 13 will also feature a story written by Samoa Joe and “Headlocked” creator Michael Kingston about Joe’s debut on Monday Night Raw.