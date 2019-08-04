Drew McIntyre on Who Attacked Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre tweeted a video where he discusses the attack on Roman Reigns on Tuesday, speculating that the attacker could have been Ryan Shamrock, or Elias, or Ric Flair, or even Eric Bischoff’s new assistant, but that ultimately he doesn’t give a damn about any of it.

You want my statement @WWE ??? Well here it is. pic.twitter.com/jaxKmiWf50 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 4, 2019