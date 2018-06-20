wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Reveals New Headphones, AJ Styles Headed To Australia, Free Match Between Rich Swann and Dan Maff
– The Rock has revealed that his Project Rock brand will soon have its own wireless headphones. It will be included with his Chase Greatness collection from Under Amour.
They’re here 🎧 Like you, my gym time is critical. It’s our time to shut the world out and anchor in. I prefer training in “over the ear” headphones, but have been consistently disappointed (pissed is a better word) with every pair, from every brand that just couldn’t handle my workouts. I thought if no one is going to design headphones BUILT FOR TRAINING, then I would. And I’d make them the best. Almost 2 years later, they’ve arrived. Our next @underarmour collection DROPS NEXT WEEK 6/28. #ProjectRockWireless #Durability #Functionality #HighQuality #BadAss
– AJ Styles is going to Australia next week for a promotional tour for both WWE 2K19 and the WWE Super Show-Down event.
– Title Match Wrestling has released a video of Rich Swann vs. Dan Maff from Innovative Pro.