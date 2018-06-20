Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Reveals New Headphones, AJ Styles Headed To Australia, Free Match Between Rich Swann and Dan Maff

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock has revealed that his Project Rock brand will soon have its own wireless headphones. It will be included with his Chase Greatness collection from Under Amour.

– AJ Styles is going to Australia next week for a promotional tour for both WWE 2K19 and the WWE Super Show-Down event.

– Title Match Wrestling has released a video of Rich Swann vs. Dan Maff from Innovative Pro.

article topics :

AJ Styles, Rich Swann, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading