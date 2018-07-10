Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Reveals His Oldest Daughter Wants To Be A WWE Wrestler, David Arquette return to Wrestling This Weekend, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Rock made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote his upcoming film Skyscraper, and during his appearance, the Great One revealed that his oldest daughter Simone wants to be a wrestler…

– David Arquette returns to in-ring competition against RJ City this Sunday for CWF Hollywood…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Gillberg (59)
* Billy Jack Haynes (65)

