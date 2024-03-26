Rock & Roman Reigns Appearance, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

The Rock & Roman Reigns will be at next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Reigns will join the previously-announced Rock on next week’s episode, the final Raw before WrestleMania.

Also announced was an eight man tag team match as DIY & New Day will join forces to take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Raw airs live next week on USA Network.