Rock & Roman Reigns Appearance, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 26, 2024
The Rock & Roman Reigns will be at next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Reigns will join the previously-announced Rock on next week’s episode, the final Raw before WrestleMania.
Also announced was an eight man tag team match as DIY & New Day will join forces to take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.
Raw airs live next week on USA Network.
THE ROCK AND ROMAN REIGNS ON RAW NEXT WEEK RAHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/obEuEOAbCq
— iBeast (@ibeastIess) March 26, 2024
