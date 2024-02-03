Last Night’s Rock-Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes said he wouldn’t challenge Roman Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania, before bringing out The Rock. This would seemingly set up a match between Rock and Reigns at Wrestlemania 40, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Either way, it seems the segment has become controversial. WWE shared the entire segment on Youtube, which Fightful reports has garnered a record-number of dislikes for a WWE video. It has 84,000 likes and over 244,000 dislikes.