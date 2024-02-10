wrestling / News
Rock & Roman Reigns, More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced Elimination Chamber qualifiers for next week’s WWE Smackdown, as well as the return of The Rock & Roman Reigns. The following was announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* The Rock and Roman Reigns confront Triple H
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega
NEXT WEEK @HeymanHustle is bringing @WWERomanReigns and @TheRock with him to #SmackDown… 👀☝️ pic.twitter.com/VhzW7Gt8P5
— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024
