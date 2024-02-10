Rock & Roman Reigns, More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced Elimination Chamber qualifiers for next week’s WWE Smackdown, as well as the return of The Rock & Roman Reigns. The following was announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* The Rock and Roman Reigns confront Triple H

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega