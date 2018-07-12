The Rock Says He Can’t Wait to Get Back in a WWE Ring

– In an interview with WWE’s Cathy Kelley (transcript via Still Real to Us), the Rock said that he “can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring”.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”