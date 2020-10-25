Impact Wrestling News: The Rock Thanks Scott D’Amore, Knockouts Tag Team Titles Return

– The Rock inducted Ken Shamrock into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame and tweeted on Saturday night to thank Scott D’Amore for being kind to him on an independent show back in 1997.

“My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun 💪🏾”

– Josh Mathews announced at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory 2020 on Saturday night that the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning to Impact at the Hard to Kill PPV on January 16th, 2021. The titles were a staple during the TNA days from 2009 to 2013. Eric Young & ODB were the last duo to hold the titles. Mathews noted that whoever wins the titles now will be the first champions, meaning the old TNA lineage of the titles won’t continue.

BREAKING: You've asked for it – the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are BACK! The new champions will be crowned on January 16th at #HardToKill! #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/mgzhVw7Fnd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020

