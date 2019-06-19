wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Sends Message to Superfan, The Wrestlers Clip on Finding Success Outside of WWE, Sam Roberts Appears on Pat McAfee’s Show

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson

– Access released a video on The Rock delivering a special message to superfan Nancy Benvenuto, who is currently dealing with brain cancer. You can check out that video below.

– Viceland has released a new clip for The Wrestlers this week featuring MVP and Sami Callihan on finding success on the independent wrestling circuit.

– Sam Roberts recently appeared on Pat McAfee’s podcast this week. You can check out that video below.

