Various News: The Rock Sends Message to Superfan, The Wrestlers Clip on Finding Success Outside of WWE, Sam Roberts Appears on Pat McAfee’s Show
June 19, 2019
– Access released a video on The Rock delivering a special message to superfan Nancy Benvenuto, who is currently dealing with brain cancer. You can check out that video below.
– Viceland has released a new clip for The Wrestlers this week featuring MVP and Sami Callihan on finding success on the independent wrestling circuit.
– Sam Roberts recently appeared on Pat McAfee’s podcast this week. You can check out that video below.
