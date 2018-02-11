WWE News: The Rock Sends Tweet to Curtis Axel, The Miz Is Aiming for Pedro Morales’ Intercontinental Title Record

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Curtis Axel paid tribute to his late father, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, who passed away 15 years ago yesterday. Earlier today, The Rock responded to Curtis Axel’s tweet with a motivational message, and you can check that out below.

You’ve got a lot to be proud of brother. He’s proud of you too. Keep puttin’ in that work — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2018

– The Miz is currently at No. 2 on the record for most combined days as Intercontinental champion in the WWE. He’s currently only No. 2 behind Pedro Morales. The Miz posted a tweet today noting that he has only another 76 more days before he beats Pedro Morales’ record for most combined days as champion.