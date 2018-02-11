 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Sends Tweet to Curtis Axel, The Miz Is Aiming for Pedro Morales’ Intercontinental Title Record

February 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson San Andreas

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Curtis Axel paid tribute to his late father, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, who passed away 15 years ago yesterday. Earlier today, The Rock responded to Curtis Axel’s tweet with a motivational message, and you can check that out below.

– The Miz is currently at No. 2 on the record for most combined days as Intercontinental champion in the WWE. He’s currently only No. 2 behind Pedro Morales. The Miz posted a tweet today noting that he has only another 76 more days before he beats Pedro Morales’ record for most combined days as champion.

article topics :

Curtis Axel, The Miz, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading