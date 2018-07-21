Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Rock Sets Another Money Record, WWE Posts Keith Lee Photo Gallery, Summerslam 1988 In 60 Seconds

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ballers Dwayne Johnson The Rock

Forbes reveals The Rock was the fifth-highest paid celebrity of the year. However, the bigger news is that he made $124 million from June 2017 to June 2018, which is the most an actor has ever made during a one year period. Meanwhile, CNET adds that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage have earned over $1.3 billion worldwide.

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of recent signee Keith Lee:

– WWE has also posted a video showing Summerslam 1988 in 60 seconds.

