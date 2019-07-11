WWE News: The Rock and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate Roman Reigns on ESPY, Stock Down

– The Rock and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Roman Reigns on his ESPY win at last night’s ceremony. Reigns won the inaugural “Best WWE Moment” award for his return to the company following his battle with leukemia.

Rock and McMahon posted:

Congratulations @WWERomanReigns on winning the first-ever @WWE @ESPYS Award! It was an honor to celebrate tonight w/ such inspiring athletes, coaches & influencers who reinforce the spirit of unrelenting perseverance, unbridled passion & the importance of lifting each other up. pic.twitter.com/vowquyeOX6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 11, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.05 on Thursday, down $0.17 (0.23%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.85% on the day.