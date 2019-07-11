wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate Roman Reigns on ESPY, Stock Down

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROMAN REIGNS

– The Rock and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Roman Reigns on his ESPY win at last night’s ceremony. Reigns won the inaugural “Best WWE Moment” award for his return to the company following his battle with leukemia.

Rock and McMahon posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.05 on Thursday, down $0.17 (0.23%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.85% on the day.

