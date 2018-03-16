Various News: The Rock Suggests Kevin Hart vs. Rusev For Wrestlemania, Rey Mysterio Still Set For CRASH Event, Rich Swann Also Advertised

– In a post on Twitter, The Rock reacted to Rusev’s challenge for a celebrity to face him at Wrestlemania. Rock suggested that his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart should get the honors. He wrote:

Kevin Hart. He’ll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2018

🤔 Celebrities seem to come prepared! They have great WM win/loss record …… https://t.co/fAq4KA8gqo — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 15, 2018

– Rey Mysterio will still appear at the CRASH Lucha Libre event on Saturday, even though he suffered a grade on partial left biceps tear two weeks ago. The injury is expected to keep him out for a month. It’s unknown if he will do anything phyiscal, as he was wearing a sling this week. He was originally set to compete against Bestia 666. There is still no announcement on if he’ll face Jushin “Thunder” Liger at the NJPW Long Beach show on March 25.

– Speaking of the CRASH event, Rich Swann is still advertised even after announcing his retirement and pulling himself from his independent dates.