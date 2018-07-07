Various News: The Rock Promoting New Film on Talk Shows, New Shirts Out for Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker

– Former WWE Superstar The Rock will be out promoting his new upcoming film, Skyscraper, on major talk shows this week. He’s set to appear as a guest on the Wednesday, July 11 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS. He’s also set to appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, July 12. On Tuesday, July 10, The Rock will be a guest on Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote Skyscraper.

– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker. You can check out a new video revealing the latest Ronda Rousey shirt posted on Twitter below.