The Rock Talks About His Daughter’s Dream To Be A Wrestler

Earlier this week, The Rock told Good Morning America that his daughter is working on becoming a professional wrestler in the WWE. In an interview with Cathy Kelly (via Wrestling Inc), Rock spoke about just how serious his daughter is in following his footsteps.

He said: “I’m so proud of my daughter. She watched when I returned to WWE probably 5 years ago, when I became WWE Champion, had that great run with John Cena, back to back WrestleMania main events. She instantly became hooked and became a fan. Not only that but the best part about that has been all the research and the studying that she does. I always tell her the ring will always be there, literally the 23 foot x 23 foot ring, the squared circle, will always be there. Your job is to make sure you understand the business of professional wrestling. Top to bottom, 360 degrees. Know everybody’s job from promo all the way down to wrestler, everything. Having that mindset has been great, all the studying she’s been doing, all the conversations we’ve been having. I never would have imagined that and it’s such a cool, cool thing. I have 3 daughters. I have her, who is 16, a 2.5 year old and a 3 month old, so who knows what might happen. It’s so cool though, when your child wants to follow in your footsteps. It’s just dope, I love it.”