wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock’s The Titan Games Featured on Ellen, Ken Shamrock Hypes BCW Match, and Big Show Plays Poppin Off

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Titan Games

– Ellen DeGeneres featured The Rock’s The Titan Games this week on her show. Her executive producer Average Andy paid a visit to the show’s course. You can check out the video for that segment below.

– Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock tweeted on his upcoming match against Gabriel Wolfe at Battle Championship Wrestling’s upcoming event on November 30. You can check out his tweet below.

– Yahoo! Sports released a video of WWE Superstar Big Show playing a game of “Poppin Off.” You can check out that video below.

