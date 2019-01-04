WWE News: The Rock’s Titan Games Scores Good Debut Rating, Full Premiere Episode, Stock Up

– The Rock’s new reality competition series The Titan Games got off to a very good start in the ratings on Thursday night. The show, which premiered last night, brought in a 1.8 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 6.501 million viewers. The demo rating makes it the second-best score of the night, behind only The Big Bang Theory’s 2.2 demo rating. It’s NBC’s best non-sports performance in the block since March of 2017.

– NBC has also released the full episode to YouTube, which you can check out below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $77.08 on Friday, up $3.98 (5.44%) from the previous closing price. That comes on a day when the market as a whole was up 3.29%