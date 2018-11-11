The Rock Tweets Tribute for Veteran’s Day, Shares Video for Under Armor Veteran’s Day Campaign

– The Rock shared the following tweet, honoring our nations veterans for Veteran’s Day. You can check out the tweet he posted below.

We look back at 100 years with honor in our eyes. Thank you to ALL OUR U.S. VETERANS — the warrior men and women who selflessly defend our rights and freedom. With boundless gratitude and respect. #veteransday — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2018

Additionally, he released a new video promo for the Under Armour Veteran’s Day campaign, honoring veterans on the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI in donation to Team Rubicon, a Veteran founded and lead organization that deploys first responders to natural disasters across the world.