The Rock Tweets Tribute for Veteran’s Day, Shares Video for Under Armor Veteran’s Day Campaign

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock

– The Rock shared the following tweet, honoring our nations veterans for Veteran’s Day. You can check out the tweet he posted below.

Additionally, he released a new video promo for the Under Armour Veteran’s Day campaign, honoring veterans on the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI in donation to Team Rubicon, a Veteran founded and lead organization that deploys first responders to natural disasters across the world.

