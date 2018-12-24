Quantcast

 

The Rock Shares Update on Bend Boundaries Campaign for Under Armour

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock shared a video update on his Instagram account today, sharing that he’s filming for his Bend Boundaries campaign with Under Armour, which is going to promote his next Project Rock Drop set for the spring. You can check out that video below.

