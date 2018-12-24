wrestling / News
The Rock Shares Update on Bend Boundaries Campaign for Under Armour
December 24, 2018 | Posted by
– The Rock shared a video update on his Instagram account today, sharing that he’s filming for his Bend Boundaries campaign with Under Armour, which is going to promote his next Project Rock Drop set for the spring. You can check out that video below.
View this post on Instagram
📸🎥🤦🏽♂️ You can get a sense of the madness that’s about to pop off as the tension builds in eery silence just from my warm up alone. Been training & preparing extremely hard for this campaign shoot. As always, thanks for making our #ProjectRock brand, @underarmour‘s #1 seller worldwide. Warming up to MF’n bring it and disrupt. #WestCoastIronParadise #BendBoundariesCampaign #SayCheeeeeeese